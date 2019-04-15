NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Israel Folau served with breach notice over homophobic social media posts

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 07:14 AM

Rugby Australia is pressing ahead with plans to terminate Israel Folau’s contract after the Wallabies full-back was served with a breach notice over his homophobic social media posts.

Folau has been deemed by the union’s integrity unit to have committed a “high-level breach of the Professional Players’ Code of Conduct”, warranting the termination of his employment contract.

The 30-year-old said on his Instagram and Twitter accounts last week that “hell awaits” for “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters.”

View this post on Instagram

Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19‭-‬21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________

A post shared by Israel Folau (@izzyfolau) on

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

HomophobiaIsrael FolauRugby Australia

