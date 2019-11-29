News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Irish firm joins battle against concussion

Irish firm joins battle against concussion
By Brendan O'Brien
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 05:40 AM

Rugby’s battle against concussion and other head injuries has been joined by an Irish company with its introduction to the market of a new protective headguard.

The husband and wife team of Mark Ganly and Dr Sandra Ganly have produced a guard which claims to reduce the force of impacts to the head by up to 75% compared with traditional products.

It is the first headguard to be approved by World Rugby for a new global law trial.

The trial, which will include competitive games across different grades around the world, has been devised to allow approved manufacturers to harvest more scientific information and the N-Pro has already undergone an extensive range of tests and feasibility studies by independent experts.

Mark Ganly has been in these waters before having brought the MARC hurling helmets to the market at the start of the decade. Dr Sandra Ganly is a biomechanical engineer and clinical researcher with expertise in developing products required for unmet clinical needs.

“The one thing the medical and scientific community agree on is that concussions can only occur where there is impact,” said Mark Ganley. “And we’re focusing on reducing that risk factor by reducing the force that is transferred to the head.

“We protect the areas of the head that are covered. Now, you can still get whiplash injuries or concussion impacts from being tackled around the hip. We’re not claiming anything about that. We’re just focusing on knocks to the head.”

More on this topic

Harris slammed for 'washing his hands' of smoky coal health impactsHarris slammed for 'washing his hands' of smoky coal health impacts

INMO: 'It shouldn't take a personal visit' for politicians to know what EDs are likeINMO: 'It shouldn't take a personal visit' for politicians to know what EDs are like

568 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals568 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Around 10% of people living with HIV in Ireland don't know they are HIV positiveAround 10% of people living with HIV in Ireland don't know they are HIV positive

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

DCU edge past UCC to claim league crownDCU edge past UCC to claim league crown

Mane insists tiredness is not a factor as Liverpool bid for glory on all frontsMane insists tiredness is not a factor as Liverpool bid for glory on all fronts

Celtic clinch top spot with comfortable win over RennesCeltic clinch top spot with comfortable win over Rennes

Arsenal suffer Europa League loss to heap more pressure on EmeryArsenal suffer Europa League loss to heap more pressure on Emery


Lifestyle

While an infamous onstage assault is well in the past, Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies is as outspoken as ever, writes Richard FitzpatrickComedy needs blood, sweat and laughs

He has battled cancer and is about to turn 75, but Rod Stewart’s two gigs in Ireland next week are a sign he has no plans to retire any time soon, writes Richard PurdenBest foot forward: Rod Stewart shows no plans of retirement ahead of two Irish gigs

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

I’M MORE than a little worried. I’m worried about the use of a single word. I’m not usually afraid of words but there’s something sinister about this one.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Minister is using the word 'segregated' to describe children with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »