Irish fans in Japan we salute you: Here's some of your best moments so far

What is it about major sporting events that bring out the best in Irish fans? From the Kerry jersey that pops up every year at Augusta to "shoes off for the Boys in Green," it seems the cameras just can't get enough of our sporting fanatics.
And while the Irish team might have underwhelmed to date in Japan, the army of support following them every step of the way haven't disappointed.
Here are just some examples of what Irish fans have been getting up to in Japan so far.
We may have met our match in the hospitality stakes as fans and players alike marvel at the Japanese welcome that has greeted them at every turn. These fans decided to show their hosts some love:
🎌 ‘Stand up/sit down if you love Japan’ sing the Ireland fans after #IREvRUS.
They’ll be partying well into the night in Kobe! ☘️#RWC2019 #RWC神戸 pic.twitter.com/0jbjUp63aw— Oliver Trenchard (@OliverTrenchard) October 3, 2019
And it seems some Japanese traits have rubbed off on us. After videos of Japanese football fans cleaning stadiums in Russia went viral at the 2018 World Cup, some Irish fans have taken a leaf out of their book:
The Japanese Culture is starting to rub off on the Irish, great to see 🙌#IREvRUS #RWC2019
pic.twitter.com/6Yi6lM9yAI— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) October 3, 2019
If the below video is anything to go by, maybe our fondness for the limelight has rubbed off on some people too:
Best bit of the match so far! It’s the lad behind him who is mortified that makes it so funny! 😂😂 #IREvRUS #ireland #worldcup pic.twitter.com/SzZY9xnr7j— Emily Ryan (@emily_kate_ryan) October 3, 2019
These fans are enjoying themselves even on the subway:
#rwc2019 #biginjapan #shouldertoshoulder #teamofus #IREvSCO. Party in the subway pic.twitter.com/MkAQB6hJLB— Eleanort (@Eleanor43359420) September 22, 2019
What can we say, it's clearly a popular song:
When you get a loan of the megaphone from the police man after an Ireland win @IrishRugby #fieldsofathenry #irfu #TeamOfUs #IREvSCO #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/j7OfQwUytQ— Baz (@b_irishinjapan) September 23, 2019
Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt was quick to praise the fans after his side secured a bonus-point victory over Russia:
Of course, it was the hosts who partied hardest after the Schock of Shizuoka, but there were no shortage of Irish fans looking to join the fun:
Scenes. #RWC2019 #JPNvIRE pic.twitter.com/ZrUKG4khpE— Matthew Southcombe (@MattSouth7) September 28, 2019
Back at home meanwhile, schools, offices, and workplaces of every variety are also getting in on the action:
