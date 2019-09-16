Irish Examiner special Rugby World Cup 2019 preview event

With the 2019 Rugby World Cup approaching, we've assembled an expert panel to preview and predict all the action from Japan. Joining Irish Examiner columnists Ronan O'Gara and Donal Lenihan are Munster Rugby's Johann van Graan and Stephen Larkham, and you can follow live updates from our Irish Examiner Sport Twitter feed below.

We'll be kicking off at 6.30pm live from the Clayton Hotel in the centre of Cork city in front of an audience of those rugby fans lucky enough to get tickets for the event.

If you haven't been so lucky, our sports desk will provide updates below of all our panel's expert insight throughout the evening.

Keep an eye out throughout the tournament for the best rugby analysis and latest updates on our dedicated 2019 Rugby World Cup homepage, and you can also get a daily run-down of everything happening in Japan by signing up to our exclusive Rugby World Cup 2019 Newsletter, delivered direct to your inbox every day at 4pm.

READ MORE Sign up to our exclusive Rugby World Cup 2019 Newsletter

Tweets by ExaminerSport