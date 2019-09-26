News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish Examiner columnist Ronan O'Gara a hit in New Zealand

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 12:05 PM

Having spent two seasons coaching with Super Rugby side Crusaders, it's no surprise that Ronan O'Gara is on the radar of the All Black in-the-knows, and his latest column written exclusively for the Irish Examiner has made the news back in New Zealand.

O'Gara's comments about New Zealand's Beauden Barrett have appeared on the All Blacks official website, under the headline 'Beauden Barrett gets big tick from Ronan O'Gara'.

The former Irish international writes exclusively for the Irish Examiner and you can read his thoughts on all the Rugby World Cup action every week on our dedicated Rugby World Cup hub and in print.

And you know that, if the All Blacks are hanging on his every word, then O'Gara's Rugby World Cup columns are not to be missed.

O'Gara isn't the only former international on our books either. If you've missed Donal Lenihan's The Daily Donal video blogs from Japan you can catch up here, while Lenihan's latest column tackles the issue of refereeing inconsistencies we have seen so far at the Rugby World Cup.

Is refereeing consistency too much to ask?

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Alright on the night for Joe but can we outbok the Boks?


