News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

IRFU tells amateur players to walk before they run after lengthy layoff

By Brendan O'Brien
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 06:20 PM

IRFU tells amateur players to walk before they run after lengthy layoff
"Clubs will have to be extra cautious around the training loads they are putting in place," says IRFU medical director Rod McLoughlin. Photo: NPHO/Ryan Byrne

The IRFU has implored amateur players and coaches to proceed gradually on their return to rugby in light of high injury rates experienced in other sports that have returned after months of inactivity.

If much of the evidence is anecdotal then a report by Dr Joel Mason put more flesh on the bones with his finding that injury rates for the Bundesliga shot up from 0.27 per game to 0.88 in the German league's first weekend back for two months.

Soft-tissue injuries have been a particular issue.

"It has been over 100 days since any club player has been involved in competitive rugby and we have seen from other team sports that have returned earlier than rugby that there is an increased risk of injury,” said IRFU medical director Rod McLoughlin.

That means clubs will have to be extra cautious around the training loads they are putting in place. Player welfare still applies around injury prevention just as much as it does in terms of Covid-19.

McLoughlin also stressed that Covid-19 has not been eliminated from the island of Ireland and clubs have been reminded that they must complete the Covid-19 safety planning stage before resuming training at any level.

Clubs in the Republic of Ireland are free to resume non-contact rugby from July 1, once those safety boxes have been ticked. Contact rugby will resume as of July 20.

The situation in Northern Ireland should become clearer no later than early next week when the NI Executive updates its roadmap but, as things stand, the AIL and all other club competitions are free to kick off again in September.

"We are sticking to the plan we laid out for clubs in May,” said the IRFU's rugby development director Colin McEntee. “While a more defined timeline is now in place, clubs should only return when they are ready to do so.

“We have already seen a handful of clubs put a Covid-19 Club Health & Safety Plan in place and resume with reduced activities and we are delighted to see players being active again and reconnecting with their clubs.

“Given the restricted nature of these activities, we don’t see any clubs being left behind as we continue to work towards a return to competition in September. I encourage all clubs to plan for that time with the highest safety standards in mind.”

More on this topic

Champions Cup quarter-finals set for September, organisers announceChampions Cup quarter-finals set for September, organisers announce

Munster star Peter O'Mahony joins heroic Oliver Lynch on fundraising walkMunster star Peter O'Mahony joins heroic Oliver Lynch on fundraising walk

IRFU welcome early return for sporting action and pledge safety will be paramountIRFU welcome early return for sporting action and pledge safety will be paramount

PRO14 plan to finish season over four weekendsPRO14 plan to finish season over four weekends


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness

Kane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo LlorisKane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo Lloris

Pep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absencePep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absence

Lampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming namesLampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming names


Lifestyle

The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?

Brazilian-born artist Silvio Severino enjoys living in Ireland, a society going in the right direction in its approach to diversity and inclusion. He talks to Ann O’DonoghuePride 2020: Celebrated artist says Ireland is on the right path towards a more inclusive society

Gearóid Kenny says people are very welcoming to same-sex couples, but laws need to evolve. He talks to Áilín QuinlanPride 2020: Society moves on, now laws must follow

Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, looks at legal changes which have improved the parenting rights of some, but not all, same-sex couples. She talks to Áilin QuinlanSame-sex parental rights: A lot done, more to do

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »