IRFU sanction player over pub incident

The IRFU have sanctioned a player in connection with an incident in a bar in Dublin.

An IRFU investigation into "inappropriate behaviour" by the player after Leinster's PRO14 final victory has concluded.

A statement said the player in question has been sanctioned and apologised to the individual involved in the incident.

A union spokesman said: "The IRFU have investigated an incident of inappropriate behaviour by a player which occurred on 26th May 2019. The player has expressed his deep regret and has been sanctioned in line with the provisions of his contract. The player has apologised to the individual involved.

"The IRFU, and the player, regret any upset that this incident has caused."

The player is said to have urinated on a customer of the pub while the Leinster squad was celebrating their victory.

It followed on from an earlier incident that weekend, in which a punch from former prop forward Stan Wright put a Leinster Academy player in hospital.

Wright was part of Leinster’s squad that won its first Heineken Cup in 2009 and was in Dublin for the celebrations of that anniversary.

The province carried out an investigation of that incident earlier this month and said: "An internal investigation was carried out by Leinster Rugby, which has concluded to the satisfaction of all parties and as a result, we will not be making any further comment on the incident other than to confirm that the player in question received medical attention and that he has made a full recovery."