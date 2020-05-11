IRFU delays training return for players

The IRFU has informed professional players here that they will not be returning to training on May 18, as had been the plan.

The union has left the eventual return-to-training date blank for now but has added that it will be June before it will be in touch with its professionals as to the next step.

The move comes on the back of the Government’s roadmap for reopening society in which rugby is slated for a return, under certain social distancing conditions, on August 10.

Players with the four provinces have been following individualised training programmes at home since rugby was brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic and resultant shutdown.