IRFU chief executive: Garrett Fitzgerald made Munster envy of the world

Outgoing Munster chief executive Garrett Fitzgerald
By Colm O'Connor
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 11:34 AM

Tributes have been paid to Munster chief executive Garrett Fitzgerald who will retire from the role next month.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said Fitzgerald “has transformed Munster Rugby” during his 20 years at the helm.

Browne added: “He has succeeded in keeping the very best of the amateur era and ethos at the club while building it into a professional sports club that is the envy of many throughout the rugby world.” Munster Rugby

Board Chairman Gerry O’Shea also heaped praised Fitzgerald for his work in developing the club and not just a club but infrastructural projects around the province.

He said: “Under Garrett’s stewardship, Munster has scaled the heights of European Cup and League titles, redeveloped Thomond Park into one of the finest rugby stadiums in the world, built a state-of-the-art High Performance Centre at the University of Limerick, and completed a superb redevelopment of the facilities at Musgrave Park, including the addition of an artificial surface.”

The retiring Mr Fitzgerald said that “strong identity and unique culture are two of Munster Rugby’s greatest assets. He continued:

“I look back on my time in Munster Rugby with the fondest of memories. I have experienced fantastic days, working with great people in a unique environment and, for this, I am very grateful. I would like to thank my wife Áine and family. Without their support over the past 20 years none of this would have been possible.

A strong identity and unique culture are two of Munster Rugby’s greatest assets, and with the ever-changing rugby landscape it is this culture and a shared belief system that sees the province consistently thrive at the highest level.

I believe harnessing all that is good about Munster Rugby will lead to future success for the province, and I look forward to seeing the brand and organisation continue to go from strength to strength.”

Philip Quinn will continue as acting Munster CEO as the IRFU begin the search for Fitzgerald’s replacement.

