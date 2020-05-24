IRFU boss admits Irish players may look to leave country after pandemic

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne admits that some players could be tempted abroad by clubs after the pandemic.

Irish rugby's governing body said its cash reserves will run out in a matter of months and they face up to €30m in lost revenue if next year's Six Nations is cancelled.

Browne said clubs in England and France are also feeling the financial pinch but he thinks players could look to leave Ireland.

The IRFU CEO said: "It's a possibility, At the end of the day, we all have to live within our means.

"If that actually means that there are better offers elsewhere that players are likely to take up, well then so be it but I actually think that, outside of one or two markets, you are going to see a pretty significant readjustment of the market."

Meanwhile, Browne has told the Mail on Sunday the IRFU will meet with Sport Ireland to review the James Cronin case.

The Munster prop was given a one-month ban for an "unintentional doping violation".

Sport Ireland opted not to appeal the length of the ban but Browne admits there are "lessons to be learned" from the case.