IRFU apologise to Wales over cold showers after Six Nations match

IRFU Women’s chiefs have apologised to their Welsh counterparts for a lack of hot water in their showers following today's Six Nations match at Energia Park, Donnybrook.

Robyn Wilkins of Wales kicks the ball clear of Ireland's Kathryn Dane at Donnybrook. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Welsh international star Robyn Wilkins revealed in an interview after the game that the team had to take “cold showers, unfortunately” following their 31-12 defeat to Ireland.

An IRFU spokesperson confirmed that “an issue with the water heater” was at fault for the problem but that every effort was made to resolve the issue.

The spokesperson told The Irish Examiner: “The IRFU have apologised to the Welsh team following an issue with the water heater in the clubhouse they were changing in.

“Onsite match managers made every effort to resolve the problem, while additional heaters and hot drinks were provided to the Welsh team.

“IRFU officials offered to facilitate the players in another changing room, but this offer was declined.

“The IRFU once again apologises to the players and management involved and will work to resolve the problem."

ITV Wales Sports Reporter, Beth Fisher tweeted afterwards: “Wales women had NO hot water for showering after being absolutely soaked during that game. Most of us have suffered the same fate playing an away game for our clubs but surely this shouldn’t be the case at an international fixture!!"