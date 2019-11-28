News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ireland’s World Cup contingent set for break at Christmas

Ireland’s World Cup contingent set for break at Christmas
By Brendan O'Brien
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 06:20 AM

The World Cup may be long over, but the ripple effect is set to spill into the upcoming bout of festive PRO14 fixtures with a larger-than-usual number of Ireland internationals set to be excused in an attempt to avoid burnout.

The Christmas meetings of the four provinces have long been diluted by the need to rest the country’s top players, but Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has confirmed that the list of those given shore leave for the holidays will be particularly lengthy this time.

Leinster were the largest bulk supplier to Ireland’s World Cup duties — not just in Japan, but from mid-June on when an expanded group first met for pre-season, and this at a time when the seasons are now being stretched further than ever.

The Guinness PRO14 final will be held on June 20 this year — that’s more or less a month later than last season. Ireland’s Test campaign won’t come to a close until July 11 when they play the second of their summer Tests against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“So it is just making sure that, over the course of that long season, guys are able to give all of themselves,” said Cullen. “That’s just about being clever. It will be frustrating, I’m sure, for people at certain stages of the season when they don’t see all the Irish household names that they want to.

“But everybody needs to understand that there is all the internationals, 21 Guinness PRO14 games, play-offs, Europe ... There is only so much you can get out of the players and we want them to be able to continue to (Scott) Fardy’s age, 49 or whatever.”

Leinster can handle that strain better than anyone.

The PRO14 champions have made a habit of filtering new blood into the team without results taking a hit — but the World Cup fast-forwarded that process lately, with a chunk of fringe players profiting from the global focus on Japan.

Josh Murphy came off the bench to make his European debut in Lyon last week. Max Deegan made his first start in the same game, but the speed with which a career can take off was highlighted by the fact that the win over Benetton the week before was Andrew Porter’s first Euro start.

That would be the same Andrew Porter who has 23 Ireland caps already so it doesn’t seem that far-fetched to hear suggestions that Ronan Kelleher may be another academy graduate to be an option for Ireland in the near future.

The hooker now has two Champions Cup starts under his belt, and the retirement of Rory Best and injury to Sean Cronin means there is scope there for personal advancement in the middle of the Ireland front row as the Six Nations swings around.

“It’s the national coaches who make that decision, and there’s still plenty of things to take place before the Six Nations,” said Cullen.

“I’d say they’re watching with great interest all the time but he’s definitely someone who’s pushing through under the radar. Well, he’s not under the radar, he’s very much centre at the moment.”

More on this topic

Leinster dig in for precious four-pointerLeinster dig in for precious four-pointer

Scott Fardy looking to extend golden autumn at LeinsterScott Fardy looking to extend golden autumn at Leinster

'It’s a good day for the Ringroses': Gary and brother Jack score hat-tricks on the same day'It’s a good day for the Ringroses': Gary and brother Jack score hat-tricks on the same day

O’Brien returns to lend hand to Leinster’s drive for fiveO’Brien returns to lend hand to Leinster’s drive for five

TOPIC: Leinster Rugby

More in this Section

Whoever plays Corofin will need to keep Liam Silke on a tight reinWhoever plays Corofin will need to keep Liam Silke on a tight rein

Rodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightbackRodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightback

Max Taylor will not let cancer define him as he prepares for senior United debutMax Taylor will not let cancer define him as he prepares for senior United debut

Guardiola looks ahead after City reach last 16 againGuardiola looks ahead after City reach last 16 again


Lifestyle

Joan Diver is the drummer and vocalist with Donegal all-sister Celtic pop band Screaming Orphans. They play Cyprus Ave in Cork on Sunday with Leo Moran (Saw Doctors) and Padraig Stevens.A Question of Taste: Joan Diver, drummer with Screaming Orphans

JONATHAN Pryce has not slept. He is fresh off a plane from New York, where he is appearing in a play on Broadway, and is due to fly back to perform again the following day.‘Daddy, are you the pope?’: Jonathan Pryce tipped for Oscar nomination playing Pope Francis

As they get ready to play Dingle, Editors tell Ed Power of a near encounter with Michael Jackson in Ireland, and why they’ve outlasted so many of their peersGoing the distance: Editors talk about their long career ahead of Other Voices appearance

My daughter was bullied this time last year. Her friendship group turned on her after she had an argument with one of the main girls. It was very difficult to watch, as a parent, and my husband and I were very worried about her. They isolated her and said very hurtful things on social media about her.I’m worried my daughter is being bullied again

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »