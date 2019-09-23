News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

Ireland's victory over Scotland in pictures

Ireland's victory over Scotland in pictures
Jacob Stockdale breaks away from a Scottish tackle. ©INPHO/Craig Mercer
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 02:17 PM

We've put together some of the best images from Ireland's victory over Scotland in Yokohama as Joe Schmidt's side got their Rugby World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

Take a look at our gallery below on our Irish Examiner Sport Facebook page as we relive the best moments from the game.


And don't miss the latest issue of our Rugby World Cup Podcast, as our correspondents in Japan give their view on the game, as well as looking forward to next weekend's match against the hosts.

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Alright on the night for Joe but can we out-bok the Boks?


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Around the World Cup: Butler on call before normal service resumesAround the World Cup: Butler on call before normal service resumes

The best Twitter reactions from Ireland's win over ScotlandThe best Twitter reactions from Ireland's win over Scotland

The meaning behind the All Black HakaThe meaning behind the All Black Haka

Watch: Our writers preview New Zealand and South Africa clashWatch: Our writers preview New Zealand and South Africa clash

TOPIC: RWC2019 - Diary

More in this Section

Peter Queally the front-runner for Waterford hurling rolePeter Queally the front-runner for Waterford hurling role

Japan's Uwe Helu: 'I think they will look down on us, that's for sure' Japan's Uwe Helu: 'I think they will look down on us, that's for sure'

Folau makes rugby league return with TongaFolau makes rugby league return with Tonga

Irish pair Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki in line for Japan World Cup clashIrish pair Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki in line for Japan World Cup clash


Lifestyle

In January of 1994, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman was given a diagnosis that would change his life.Examine Yourself: Getting cancer made sense of everything for Tommie Gorman

In aid of Cancer Awareness Week, we convinced four of our columnists to bare all for our Examine Yourself campaign.Examine Yourself: Baring all for Cancer Awareness Week

It was an effervescent and often moving turn by an artist with a meaningful claim to the title of world’s most interesting pop star.Ariana Grande's opening night at 3Arena in Dublin proved why she is the world's most interesting pop star

Marian Duggan was in her 20s and could not imagine that her symptoms could be so serious, not even when a tennis-ball-size cyst was removed from her left ovary, says Helen O’Callaghan.Examine Yourself: 'I thought I was too young to have cancer'

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »