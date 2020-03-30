Ireland’s two-test tour of Australia in doubt

Ireland’s two-test rugby tour of Australia looks set to be the next casualty of the sporting shutdown.

Andy Farrell’s side is due to play twice against the Wallabies in July, in Brisbane and Sydney.

But is now looks likely that summer and autumn tour matches will be shelved as unions look to complete club and international competitions instead.

“The July Test matches are looking less and less likely as the days go by,” said Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle. “But that will ultimately be a decision made in consultation with World Rugby.

“There will be conversations that will happen from a World Rugby point of view so we can think about if July doesn’t go ahead, which obviously seems highly unlikely now, whether there is football available at the back end of this year.”

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said home Tests against Ireland and Fiji in July were "highly unlikely" to go ahead, while November fixtures in Europe could also be dropped in order to complete the Super Rugby season and the Rugby Championship.

The Wallabies were also due to travel to Ireland, France and England at the end of their season,

"Delivering Super Rugby and TRC might be something that we need to consider doing," Castle said.

"(For) 2021, there's a high probability that the calendar won't look exactly like it looks at the moment. I think there's a lot of uncertainty over the cost of flights, how far players will want to travel."