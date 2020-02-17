Ireland's top-scorer Parsons to miss remainder of Six Nations due to Leaving Cert

Ireland's joint-top-scorer will miss the remainder of the Women's Six Nations due to her Leaving Cert.

Beibhinn Parsons of Ireland escapes the tackle of Wales' Manon Johnes. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Beibhinn Parsons will be unavailable for selection for the remaining three games due to preparations for the examinations.

The 18-year-old Ballinasloe winger scored tries in the victories over Scotland and Wales, bringing her total to three tries in seven caps since becoming Ireland's youngest-ever international in 2018, aged 16.

"Beibhinn, after a couple of big weeks for her, we've discussed it and we're going to give her time to go and complete her Leaving Cert," said head coach Adam Griggs.

"It's a really busy time for her and we came up with a plan that was going to suit her best and make sure her studies are just as important as the rugby.

"For the moment, we're going to give her that time off and make sure she focuses on the Leaving Cert and then she'll come back to us in the summer, hopefully, with a successful campaign."

Parsons' absence will be somewhat compensated by the return of Ireland's Sevens players into the squad following tournaments in New Zealand and Australia, with Katie Fitzhenry and Hannah Tyrrell named in the 24-strong squad to face England.

Ireland Women’s Squad to face England

Backs:

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/ Leinster)

Forwards:

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: Sherry's dream career & injury nightmare. Hidden talent in the AIL