Ireland's Rugby World Cup clash against Samoa given green light

Ireland’s final World Cup pool game against Samoa on Saturday was given the green light by tournament organisers in Tokyo on Thursday morning but the effects of Typhoon Hagibis could still have far-reaching consequences for Joe Schmidt’s team.

With the super typhoon heading towards Japan and its wide zone of impact threatening considerable disruption to the Tokyo and Yokohama metropolitan areas in particular this weekend, World Rugby announced at a specially convened media conference in the capital on Thursday to discuss its plans for the final round of matches.

It cancelled Saturday’s Pool C showdown between England and France in Yokohama and also the Pool B game between defending champions New Zealand and Italy in City of Toyota.

Both games were declared scoreless draws and two match points awarded to the four teams concerned. Both England and France had already qualified for the quarter-finals and the “result” means the English finished as pool winners with France runners-up.

Italy still had an outside chance of staging an upset and qualifying at South Africa’s expense from Pool B but the draw means the Springboks progress and finish as runners-up to the All Blacks, who lie in wait for a Tokyo quarter-final against the second-placed team in Pool A, which will be one of either Ireland, Japan or Scotland.

Ireland’s match venue in the western city of Fukuoka was initially thought to be in the firing line of Hagibis but is not now expected to be affected by what is predicted to be the biggest typhoon of the 2019 season.

It could still, however, affect Ireland’s Pool A campaign with main rivals Japan and Scotland due to play in the decisive final game in Yokohama on Sunday.

World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee said on Thursday it would not make a final decision on whether that game would go ahead until Sunday morning local time following safety checks in and around the 72,000-seat International Stadium.

Tournament director Alan Gilpin suggested moving the fixture to an alternative venue was not logistically possible and that the game involving the host nation would either go ahead as scheduled or be cancelled. Gilpin said:

We won’t be treating that match, if it can’t be played, any differently

That could have huge ramifications for all three teams still in with a chance of getting out of Pool A. Japan currently lead the pool on 14 points, with Ireland second on 11 and Scotland third on 10.

Ireland know a maximum five match points, including a four-try bonus point, will guarantee their quarter-final qualification but anything else brings the following day’s Japan-Scotland game into play, if it goes ahead with a Japan victory and no more than one bonus point for the Scots the best-case scenario for the Irish finishing runners-up and facing a knockout tie with New Zealand..

If it is cancelled, though, it is Scotland who will go home, provided Ireland avoid a zero-point return against the Samoans.

Either way, World Rugby insisted all its decisions were based on safety grounds.

“The decision to cancel matches has not been taken lightly and has been made in the best interests of public, team, tournament personnel and volunteer safety, based on expert advice and detailed weather information,” a statement from the organisers said.

They also advised supporters in the Tokyo, Yokohama and City of Toyota areas to stay indoors on Saturday and not to travel.

Gilpin, also World Rugby Chief Operating Officer, said: “This is a complex and dynamic situation which we have been monitoring extremely closely with the assistance of our weather information experts.

“While making every possible effort to put in place a contingency plan that would enable all of Saturday’s matches to be played, it would be grossly irresponsible to leave teams, fans, volunteers and other tournament personnel exposed during what is predicted to be a severe typhoon.

“As a result, we have taken the decision to cancel some matches in order to ensure the safety of all involved. It is the right thing to do and comes with the support of all stakeholders, including the teams.

“We fully appreciate that England, France, New Zealand and Italy fans will be disappointed, but we trust they will appreciate that their safety must come first. They will be entitled to a full refund on their match tickets.”