Ireland's reaction to going behind in games has to be addressed, says Ronan O'Gara

Ronan O'Gara has said the Irish rugby team need to learn how to chase a game.

Joe Schmidt's team have dropped to third in the world rankings following Saturday's humiliating Six Nations defeat to Wales.

The legendary out-half O'Gara feels Ireland have forgotten how to deal with adversity.

O'Gara told Newstalk's Off the Ball: "It's a completely different mindset. What if England score in the first minute? What if Wales score, how are we going to deal with that?

"It was very obvious that the Irish leaders at the weekend didn't deal well with that, it became more of an issue in the fact that the body language wasn't good amongst certain players and the temperament wasn't good among certain players.

"That's something that has to be addressed because the pressure is only going to be ramped up now if you are looking at winning the World Cup."