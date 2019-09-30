Ireland's open training session with Kobelco Steelers scuppered

Ireland’s plans to stage an open training session with Japanese Top League side Kobelco Steelers on Tuesday have been brought to a halt by local World Cup organisers.

The session, intended to take place in front of local schoolchildren at the Steelers training ground in Kobe overnight Irish time, was believed to have been pulled by Japan Rugby 2019, the local organising committee.

It is believed there was a request to JR19 to provide assistance with the organisation of the event but they were unable to oblige and with neither Ireland nor the Steelers having the manpower to staff an open session, it was decided to make the joint practice a closed-door affair.

The IRFU are understood to have arranged for around 100 children to be bussed to the training ground after training, when the squad will be made available to sign autographs.

Ireland were forced to cancel another public training session in Chiba, near Tokyo, when they first arrived in Japan ahead of the tournament two weeks ago due to bad weather conditions.

The Steelers, coached by Wayne Smith are currently in their off-season and it is understood star fly-half Dan Carter is not with the Kobe squad.

