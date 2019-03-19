Ireland's Alison Miller announces retirement from international scene

Irish rugby player Alison Miller has announced her retirement from international rugby.

Her glittering career for Ireland started in 2010 and includes a Grand Slam in 2013 as well as a semi-final appearance at the Women’s Rugby World Cup the following year.

In 2017 the winger from Laois suffered a double leg-break, but she managed to come back for that to play for Ireland again less than a year later.

Announcing her retirement, the 34-year-old said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to play for my country for the last ten years, however all good things must come to an end."

She also won international caps in the sevens and 15s games.