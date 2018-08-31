Ireland Women's Rugby announce November international fixtures

The Ireland Women's Rugby team will play England at Twickenham as part of their November internationals.

Their schedule was confirmed today with the England game announced in addition to the match against USA in Dublin the previous weekend.

Ireland will face USA in Energia Park on Sunday, November 18, before travelling to England to face the Red Roses in Twickenham on Saturday, November 24.

England are familiar opposition from the Women's Six Nations but the two sides have met in the November window in recent seasons and both games were tight affairs.

In 2015 they played at the Twickenham Stoop in a first-ever November International for an Ireland team that included nine new caps. England edged the game 8-3 with a late score.

Ireland last played USA at this level in the 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup when an 18-point tally from Niamh Briggs helped Ireland to a 23-17 win.

USA finished 4th at the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017 - losing to France in the Bronze final.

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Adam Griggs is looking forward to the challenge the two games will bring.

He said: "It’s great to have the two fixtures confirmed for November and it’s something we’re working hard towards.

"The USA and England are both top class opposition which is always who you want to test yourself against. It’s also going to give us invaluable game time under test match pressure which will be important as we lead into next years Six Nations preparation.

"With the Women’s Interpros getting underway this weekend, the season is set to get off to a great start. I’m looking forward to seeing all the players who have put in a lot of hard work with there provinces over the pre-season, put their hand up for selection over the coming weeks."

Ireland Women's Team - November Internationals

Ireland Women v USA Women - Energia Park, Dublin.

Sunday 18th November, 2018 - KO: TBC

England Women v Ireland Women - Twickenham Stadium, London.

Saturday 24th November, 2018 - KO: 6.30pm