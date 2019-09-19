Ireland were warned about betting before Howley shock

Ireland’s World Cup squad was briefed by the world governing body’s integrity unit on the consequences of gambling on rugby the day before Rob Howley was sent home from the Wales camp due to a betting inquiry.

Teams at the tournament in Japan were yesterday still coming to terms with the shock that the experienced backs coach, Warren Gatland’s right-hand man for 11 years with both Wales and the British & Irish Lions had returned to Cardiff to assist the Welsh Rugby Union with an investigation in relation to a potential breach of World Rugby Regulation 6, specifically betting on rugby.

World Rugby issued a statement yesterday, which said: “World Rugby has been informed by the Welsh Rugby Union of a potential breach of World Rugby Regulation 6 (specifically betting on rugby) by a member of the union’s RWC 2019 coaching team.

“World Rugby fully supports the WRU’s proactive approach to this matter and can confirm that the union is keeping us informed of their initial discussions. It would be inappropriate to comment further on an open and evolving process.”

Both England and the Irish camps spoke yesterday about their recent meetings concerning betting integrity on the eve of the World Cup.

England scrum coach Neal Hatley admitted he was “surprised” by the news.

“It was all very clear to us (about betting) before we arrived. You always have to be vigilant. For everyone at the tournament, it is a real live reminder.

“It is drummed comprehensively into us and we had an integrity briefing yesterday (Tuesday), and it was done before we left as well. All the stipulations were laid out clearly.”

Ireland back-rower Jack Conan said: ‘Yeah, we had the same meeting only there about two or three days ago. It was brief enough. We’re all pretty aware of what you can and can’t do.

“It’s not the first time we’ve had meetings like this, whether it was through Ireland or Leinster, so to have this happen to a really high-profile person, for that to have happened is crazy, but we’re all well aware. I’m sure you won’t see anyone in this enclosure having the same fate.”

Part of the stipulations is that players have to turn off their phones an hour before kick-off, though Conan said that was not an issue for him.

“That’s grand for me, I wouldn’t listen to music before games, really. I’m not exactly sitting in the changing room flicking through my messages so… like some of the lads probably might change their pre-match routine a little bit. Some of them like to listen to music or chill out until they have to go out and do the warm-up, but it won’t be a factor for me at all.”

Where tThe news will hit home the hardest is inside the Wales camp as they prepare for their Pool D opener against Georgia on Monday.

Gatland’s reaction to the departure of his friend and fellow coach was one of shock, having worked with the former Wales and Lions scrum-half for more than a decade, having also coached him as a player during their time together at Wasps.

We got a shock the other day. It took us a bit of time for it to sink in. Unfortunately we can’t say anything to potentially jeopardise the investigation. There was concern by players and coaches about Rob and his welfare.

“We have to let the formal process take its course. Hopefully that can continue outside our preparation, and our focus has to be on Georgia.

“At the moment these are allegations. Obviously Rob was devastated by these allegations. That’s all I can say on that. Our focus has to be on getting the team ready.”