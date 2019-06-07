News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland U-20s forced into two changes for Australia clash

Iwan Hughes playing against England in the first game of the tournament. Pic: Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 07, 2019 - 02:15 PM

Ireland head coach Noel McNamara has been forced to make two changes for tomorrow's World Rugby under-20 Championship match against Australia.

Rob Russell comes in at full-back for Iwan Hughes, who has suffered a finger injury.

With flanker Azur Allison continuing the return-to-play protocols, there is a start at openside for Ronan Watters, while Sean French has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a facial injury.

Angus Kernohan and Jonathan Wren are named on the wings, while the rest of the back line is unchanged with Craig Casey and Jake Flannery in the halfbacks and Stewart Moore and Liam Turner in the centre.

The front five remains the same also with Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Thomas Clarkson in the front row while captain Charlie Ryan and Ryan Baird pack down in the second row.

Josh Hodnett moves from 7 to 8 in place of Allison, in between Watters at open-side and David McCann at 6.

Aaron O’Sullivan and Max O’Reilly have been called up to the squad in place of French and Hughes but will not be in the side this weekend.

Ireland U-20s v Australia U-20s

Rob Russell , Angus Kernohan, Liam Turner, Stewart Moore, Jonathan Wren, Jake Flannery, Craig Casey, Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Thomas Clarkson, Charlie Ryan (capt), Ryan Baird, David McCann, Ronan Watters, John Hodnett

Replacements: John McKee, Michael Milne, Charlie Ward, Declan Adamson, Niall Murray, Ciaran Booth, Thomas Ahern, Colm Reilly, Ben Healy, Cormac Foley

