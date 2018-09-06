Ireland to warm up for World Cup with Wales double-header

The IRFU has announced Ireland’s schedule of warm-up games in the run up to next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Joe Schmidt’s side will host Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 10, before travelling to Twickenham a fortnight later to face England.

Then, they finalise preparations by playing Wales on consecutive Saturdays: In Cardiff on August 31 and back at the Aviva Stadium on September 7.

Ireland’s World Cup opener is against Scotland the following Sunday.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland is pleased to count the Ireland double-header among his side’s World Cup preparations.

“It is important we test ourselves in competitive environments before heading to Japan and these matches are ideal for us,” he said.

“The home matches, especially, are also a great opportunity for us to play in front of our supporters and for them to see us in action before we head to Japan.”

