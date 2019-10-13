News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland to face All Blacks next Saturday after Japan beat Scotland

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 01:38 PM

Ireland will face New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after Japan held out for a win against Scotland in the final pool game of the tournament.

Japan's win means that Ireland finish second in the group, setting up a meeting with New Zealand next Saturday.

That game will take place at 11.15am Irish time.

Following the conclusion of the pool stages, the full make-up of the quarter-finals is below (all Irish times):

  • England v Australia, Saturday 19 October, 8.15am
  • New Zealand v Ireland, Saturday 19 October, 11.15am
  • Wales v France, Sunday 20 October, 8.15am
  • Japan v South Africa, Sunday 20 October, 11.15am

Ireland have beaten New Zealand on two occasions, in 2016 and 2018, and speaking after yesterday's 57-5 win against Samoa, winger Andrew Conway insisted the Irish team would have nothing to fear.

“I wouldn’t say fear factor because up until two or three years ago we hadn’t beaten them,” he said. “But they’re definitely aware of us more so now than they were before Chicago.

“I’d be surprised if they’re scared of us but they definitely know we can come and play and that we can beat them. But they’re playing ridiculously well at the moment."


