News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

Ireland through to the 2021 Rugby League World Cup ... thanks to Italy

Ireland through to the 2021 Rugby League World Cup ... thanks to Italy
File image of Ireland's rugby league team in action
By Press Association
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 06:16 PM

Ireland have joined England, Wales and Scotland in the 2021 World Cup without playing a game.

The Irish moved a step closer to qualifying by beating Spain 42-8 in Valencia a week ago and became the 13th nation to secure their spot when Italy beat the Spaniards 34-4 in Lignano on Saturday .

The result eliminates Spain and sends both Ireland and Italy through ahead of their meeting in Dublin next Saturday.

As hosts and runners-up in 2017, England qualify automatically while Wales booked their spot in 2018 and Scotland qualified on Friday night thanks to a 42-24 win over Greece in London.

The final European place is now a straight shootout between Serbia and Greece in Belgrade next Saturday while the United States will take on the Cook Islands in Jacksonville to determine the 16th and final team in the line-up.

The draw will be made on November 27, two years out from the final.

READ MORE

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi dedicates World Cup win to his nation


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Rugby league: Tonga shock Australia in AucklandRugby league: Tonga shock Australia in Auckland

Botha: I really believe we are going to win itBotha: I really believe we are going to win it

Kellehers the latest to play Leinster’s family fortunesKellehers the latest to play Leinster’s family fortunes

Why Lowe hopes South Africa can defy the oddsWhy Lowe hopes South Africa can defy the odds

Rugby LeagueTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

South Africa ease to Rugby World Cup victorySouth Africa ease to Rugby World Cup victory

Weekend GAA previews: Provincial championships get underway as Kerry SFC replay down for decisionWeekend GAA previews: Provincial championships get underway as Kerry SFC replay down for decision

Mauricio Pochettino hurt by Spurs’ sorry startMauricio Pochettino hurt by Spurs’ sorry start

FAI Cup final: Roving in the yearsFAI Cup final: Roving in the years


Lifestyle

His passion for books has already helped him drawn him a wide following on social media — now broadcaster Rick O’Shea is about to share that passion on our national airwaves.Booked and busy: Here's what's next for Rick O'Shea

Rare Chinese flask discovered at Cork valuation under the hammer.A Week in Antiques: From Durrow to Limerick

Cher if you agree.Review: Cher, 3Arena, Dublin

Mental health pioneer Dr Claire Weekes developed a successful technique for treating panic attacks, but was largely ignored by the establishment, says Marjorie Brennan.Decoding anxiety: The mental health pioneer who was ahead of her time

More From The Irish Examiner

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »