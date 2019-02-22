NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ireland team to face Italy sees four changes

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 01:52 PM
By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has made four changes to his team to face Italy on Sunday.

Schmidt has rested some of his forwards with Sean Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne, Ultan Dillane and Jordi Murphy coming in to replace Rory Best, Cian Healy, James Ryan and Jack Conan.

This will be Cronin's 68th cap for Ireland, but his first Six Nations start in his 32nd Six Nations game.

It's an all-Connacht second row as Dillane lines up next to Quinn Roux, while Murphy will be in between London Irish-bound Sean O'Brien and captain Peter O'Mahony.

Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray have been named for the 50th time as Ireland's half-back combination.

READ MORE: Here's what Simon Zebo thinks Joe Schmidt should do for Sunday's Italy clash

However, it is the first Six Nations involvements of 2019 for Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Iain Henderson and Andrew Conway who all start on the bench.

Henderson had been cited while playing for Ulster against Ospreys, but was cleared to play after a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Also on the bench, there is a potential debut at fly-half for Jack Carty after Joey Carbery picked up a hamstring injury in training.

Ireland: Kearney, Earls, Farrell, Aki, Stockdale, Sexton, Murray, Kilcoyne, Cronin, Furlong, Dillane, Roux, O'Mahony, O'Brien, Murphy

Replacements: Scannell, McGrath, John Ryan, Henderson, van der Flier, Cooney, Carty, Conway.

More on this topic

Schmidt: Sexton was starting in Rome regardless of Carbery fitness

Here's what Simon Zebo thinks Joe Schmidt should do for Sunday's Italy clash

Here's the only way you can watch Ireland's U20s play in Italy tonight

Sean Cronin tipped to start against Italy


KEYWORDS

rugbyIrelandItalySix Nations

More in this Section

Chelsea draw Dynamo Kiev, Arsenal land Rennes in Europa League

Pochettino: We have nothing to prove

Ulster to start with new half-back partnership against Zebre

Chelsea to appeal FIFA transfer ban


Lifestyle

Live music review: Chvrches play a blinder at the Olympia

7 ways to manage toddler tantrums, according to an expert

Ask Audrey: 'I'm pretending to be from Monkstown, but I'm really just a wan from Turners Cross'

Six questions from a first-time viewer of MasterChef

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »