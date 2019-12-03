Ireland team manager Paul Dean steps down

Ireland team manager Paul Dean has stepped down from his role.

Dean was appointed to Joe Schmidt's backroom team in September 2016 to succeed Michael Kearney.

In the subsequent three years, he was involved in Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018, a home win against New Zealand, and a Test series victory in Australia, as well as the disappointment of the recent World Cup.

"The Grand Slam, the victory in Australia, and the home win over New Zealand are obvious stand-out moments, but even when things were not going our way it was a privilege to work alongside this great team of people," said Dean.

"Over the past few weeks I have concluded that as the team enters another four-year cycle, to France 2023, it is time for me to step away.

"I wish Andy and all the management and players the very best for the years ahead and I thank my family for allowing me the time to work with a great Irish team."

Dean won two Triple Crowns with Ireland and played at the inaugural World Cup in 1987. An out-half, he won 32 Ireland caps, scoring four tries and a drop goal, and was selected for the Lions in 1989.

READ MORE Munster more potent with Larkham and Rowntree, says Mark McCall

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds