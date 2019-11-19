Ireland scrum-half Kieran Marmion signs new contract with Connacht

Kieran Marmion has signed a new deal with Connacht, the province has announced.

The scrum-half has signed a new three-year deal, keeping him at the Sportsgrounds until 2023.

There had been some speculation that he could be set to leave Connacht but he is now set to add to his 162 caps.

Marmion, 27, has scored three tries in five appearances this season and he has 27 Ireland caps to his name.

"Kieran has been an outstanding player for Connacht and for Ireland," said Connacht coach Andy Friend.

"He is a diligent professional and through his hard work he has progressed through the Connacht Academy and on to play for Ireland.

"His progress demonstrates the support that is available to players through our academy pathway.

"Kieran’s commitment to Connacht for a further three seasons demonstrates his ambition to contribute at provincial and international level in the coming years.

"His signing also ensures that we continue to retain a squad equipped to compete at the highest level of European club rugby."

Marmion was part of the Connacht side that won a historic Pro12 title in 2016.

He has been a key player for Connacht in recent seasons having joined the Academy in 2011.