NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ireland internationals return to boost Connacht against Ospreys

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 01:02 PM
By Steve Neville

An Ireland quartet have been released from international duty to feature for Connacht against Ospreys on Saturday.

Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux, Tom Farrell and Caolin Blade all come into western province's matchday squad for the Sportsground clash.

Dillane and Roux, fresh from starting against Italy in the Six Nations last weekend, play in the second-row behind Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham in the front row.

Eoin McKeon, Colby Fainga’a and skipper Jarrad Butler start in the back row to complete the pack.

Farrell returns to the centre to partner Peter Robb with Tiernan O’Halloran, Stephen Fitzgerald and Matt Healy making up the back three.

Kieran Marmion starts at scrum-half with Blade taking a place on among the replacements, while Kyle Godwin starts at out-half.

"We are boosted by four of our players coming back from international duty," said Connacht boss Andy Friend. "They bring a huge amount of experience to our match-day squad."

Friend added: "We have seen a really positive response from the players after a disappointing result last weekend in Glasgow.

READ MORE: Rory Scannell set for 100th cap as Munster team named for Scarlets

"We will continue to focus on our game and what we can control, as we have done all season.

"We know every game now is a must win and with a two-week break before our next game we are determined to finish this block on a high."

Kick-off at the Sportsground is on Saturday at 2:45pm.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Stephen Fitzgerald, Tom Farrell, Peter Robb, Matt Healy, Kyle Godwin, Kieran Marmion, Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, Ultan Dillane, Eoin McKeon, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler (Capt).

Replacements: Tom McCartney, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, James Cannon, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Cian Kelleher.

More on this topic

Eoin McKeon warns Connacht must park Glasgow woe

Mixed news on the injury front for Connacht

Glasgow close gap on leaders Munster with bonus-point win against Connacht

Marmion returns from injury to make 150th Connacht appearance


KEYWORDS

ConnachtRugbySportIreland

More in this Section

Barca boss Valverde wants ‘well rounded’ performance against rivals Real Madrid

Roy Keane voted Ireland's greatest footballer of all time

Hamilton recovers from spin as Leclerc sets the pace

Peter Schmeichel cannot see beyond Solskjaer for permanent Manchester United job


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: How much screen time should my child be allowed?

About to start weaning? 10 expert tips to help parents navigate the switch to solid foods

Ask Audrey: 'I once went out with a hippy from Killarney, he smelled like the toilets after Curry Night in the Danny Mann'

We challenged three Corkonians to take a tech timeout - here's how they got on...

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »