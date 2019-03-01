Ireland internationals return to boost Connacht against Ospreys

An Ireland quartet have been released from international duty to feature for Connacht against Ospreys on Saturday.

Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux, Tom Farrell and Caolin Blade all come into western province's matchday squad for the Sportsground clash.

Dillane and Roux, fresh from starting against Italy in the Six Nations last weekend, play in the second-row behind Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham in the front row.

Eoin McKeon, Colby Fainga’a and skipper Jarrad Butler start in the back row to complete the pack.

Farrell returns to the centre to partner Peter Robb with Tiernan O’Halloran, Stephen Fitzgerald and Matt Healy making up the back three.

Kieran Marmion starts at scrum-half with Blade taking a place on among the replacements, while Kyle Godwin starts at out-half.

"We are boosted by four of our players coming back from international duty," said Connacht boss Andy Friend. "They bring a huge amount of experience to our match-day squad."

Friend added: "We have seen a really positive response from the players after a disappointing result last weekend in Glasgow.

"We will continue to focus on our game and what we can control, as we have done all season.

"We know every game now is a must win and with a two-week break before our next game we are determined to finish this block on a high."

Kick-off at the Sportsground is on Saturday at 2:45pm.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Stephen Fitzgerald, Tom Farrell, Peter Robb, Matt Healy, Kyle Godwin, Kieran Marmion, Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, Ultan Dillane, Eoin McKeon, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler (Capt).

Replacements: Tom McCartney, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, James Cannon, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Cian Kelleher.