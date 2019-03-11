Ireland finally show why they’re second in world

It may be too late to conjure another final-day lunge for the line in this Guinness Six Nations but you can only imagine the relief in the Ireland camp last night after they laid to rest the psychological after-effects of that opening-day home defeat to England.

This bonus-point victory over a physical but directionless France side re-established a bridgehead at Aviva Stadium on Ireland’s return there for the first time since they suffered a championship loss on home soil for the only time in Joe Schmidt’s six-year tenure. It also keeps last year’s Grand Slam winners in the hunt for a successful title defence this Saturday, though both Wales, whom they face in Cardiff, and England, who welcome Scotland to Twickenham, are better positioned to realise their own ambitions.

For all that, however, this was a performance that gave every indication that the swagger that held sway throughout 2018 but deserted them so disastrously in the first 15 minutes against the English five weeks ago is now back.

Captain Rory Best burrows his way over the line to score Ireland’s first try against France in yesterday’s Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Though the closing 20 minutes of this contest saw Ireland switch off mentally and concede two late tries the often woeful French barely deserved, this was, for the first hour, the all-conquering Ireland of old.

Four excellent tries from captain Rory Best, Johnny Sexton, replacement back-rower Jack Conan, and Keith Earls, two more denied by knock-ons, and almost total domination of possession that left French boss Jacques Brunel looking even more bewildered than usual — this was a high-intensity, high-tempo, clinical display from the Irish that, for the first time in this calendar year, justified their lofty ranking of second in the world.

Ireland had scored their first try inside three minutes, led 19-0 at half-time, and 26-0 after Earls struck for the bonus-point try on 56 minutes to enable Schmidt to put six of his frontline stars into cold storage ahead of the trip to Cardiff. And even through the eyes of that toughest of taskmasters in his final championship home game as head coach, it was an impressive afternoon’s work.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen, in the last six years, a team control 40 minutes like we did in that first half,” said Schmidt.

“I think the French got knocked back early and it was hard for them to then get back on the front foot, but part of the hardship was that we kept that pressure on. To keep that pressure on for the full 40 minutes spoke volumes for the intensity and about the energy that we brought to our game. And also the cohesion.

“I know we missed some opportunities, but Rory’s try was fantastic early in the game and for Johnny to score off a nice, crisp back play, that gives confidence. Then, just before half-time, for Jack Conan to get around the corner and do what he does well — carry in a dynamic fashion — that finished off a really, really positive first 40 for us.

“It’s always important to do that because you need the points where we are. But you’re right, we need the confidence as well. We need to get back on the front foot.”

Schmidt was not impressed enough to be fooled that another victory will follow this Saturday. The super-confident Welsh in their own backyard, 13 games into a winning streak and with a Grand Slam on the line in Warren Gatland’s own Six Nations swansong, is an altogether different challenge facing the Irish than this limited and lumbering French side.

“In six days’ time it becomes a whole different equation. Wales in Cardiff is always a complicated fixture for us.

“They showed (on Saturday at Murrayfield) that Scotland did almost what we did in the first half (yesterday), they did in the second half (at Murrayfield) — they squeezed Wales into their own 22, into their own half, but they found it very tough to get a score with some talented players, but some replacements as well.

“I felt for Gregor because he’s got a super side there and by the end he had to change his whole back three and that’s a big shift to have to make to the team.”

Never mind the Scots, Ireland have rediscovered their confidence and with it their ability to execute and that was as important as the victory, that they reminded themselves of their capabilities.

“I know there’s been some frustration externally and it has been internal as well,” acknowledged Schmidt. “We’ve been frustrated that we haven’t been as cohesive as we’d have liked, that we started the championship on a really flat note.

“One of the great reminders for us is that you get nothing back in a test match. You can’t go and say ‘ah well, we missed that opportunity, can we go and play it again tomorrow’ — you get one window and you can’t just open it a little bit to let the breeze in.

“You’ve got to open it right up and get through it. So, I think that’s what we showed a little bit more of today. Look, it’ll give confidence but we know what a challenge next week’s going to be anyway.

“We said all along that this is a little bit similar to what we had to contend with at the (World Cup) with a six-day turnaround from a team in blue (Scotland) to a team in red (Japan). It’s not something we want to miss a beat with now, it’s something we want to keep building into in the next six days if we can.

“I’m sure the Welsh boys were sitting back, recovered, had their feet up today, watching. They’ll be primed, very much primed for us next week.”

The good thing for Ireland after this performance is they at least will have made Wales sit a little closer to the edge of their seats. This ups the ante for Cardiff and then some.

IRELAND: J Larmour; K Earls (A Conway, 75), G Ringrose, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton (J Carty, 58), C Murray (J Cooney, 58); C Healy (D Kilcoyne, 58), R Best, capt (N Scannell, 58), T Furlong (John Ryan, 58); I Henderson (U Dillane, 58), James Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier (J Conan, 24), CJ Stander.

FRANCE: T Ramos (M Médard, 63); D Penaud, M Bastareaud, G Fickou, Y Huget; R Ntamack (A Belleau, 75), A Dupont (B Serin, 72); J Poirot (E Falgoux, 16), G Guirado, captain (C Chat, 72), D Bamba (D Aldegheri, 12-20 & 63); F Lambey (P Willemse, 63), S Vahaamahina; W Lauret (G Alldritt, 11), A Iturria, L Picamoles (Bamba 68-78 - sin-bin front-row cover).

Yellow card: Aldegheri 68-78

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)