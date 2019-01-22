NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Injury rules French flanker out of Six Nations

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 12:16 PM

France flanker Bernard Le Roux has been ruled out of the Six Nations.

The 29-year-old will miss the entire tournament having suffered a knee injury during Racing 92's Champions Cup victory over Scarlets in Paris on Saturday.

Jacques Brunel has called up Racing team mate Fabien Sanconnie in Le Roux's place.

France visit Dublin to play Ireland in the penultimate round on Saturday, March 10.

The Irish squad are continuing their build-up to next week's opener against England at their warm-weather camp in Portugal.


