Injury blow for Leinser as Fergus McFadden ruled out until new year

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 02:53 PM

Leinster have confirmed that Fergus McFadden will be out until the spring.

The 32-year old winger will miss the next four-months having undergone a procedure on a serious hamstring injury.

Rob Kearney will be assessed by Ireland medics this week, having suffered a knock to the shoulder in last weekend's win over Benetton in the PRO14.

In better news for the province, Dave Kearney returns to full training this week, having been out with a thigh injury and is available for Sunday's game away to the Southern Kings.

