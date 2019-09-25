In pictures: Uruguay secure historic win of Fiji at Rugby World Cup

Uruguay pulled off the first shock of the Rugby World Cup with a stunning 30-27 victory over Fiji.

The South American minnows, who were playing their first game of the tournament, condemned the Pacific Islanders to their second defeat in five days to leave their Pool D qualification hopes in tatters.

Uruguay’s thrilling upset was a fitting way to mark the opening of the new Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, which was built as a reminder to the people of the coastal fishing town which was almost wiped off the map by the earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

The victory was also their first win in the Rugby World Cup since 2003 when they beat Georgia.

Here are some of the best images from the historic win for the South American side.

The team line out before the start of the match

Players of Uruguay observe a silence of one minute for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, ahead of a Rugby World Cup Pool D match in Kamaishi, northern Japan. Picture: Satoru Yonemaru/Kyodo News via AP

The action was tough and hard-hitting when the game got underway as the South American side secured a dramatic, nail-biting win.

Uruguay's Felipe Berchesi scores a penalty goal during the second half of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Fiji and Uruguay in Kamaishi. Picture: Ren Onuma/Kyodo News via AP

Juan Manuel Cat of Uruguay leaps to score a try. Picture: Satoru Yonemaru/Kyodo News via AP

Santiago Arata, right, runs on his way to scoring a try. Picture: Satoru Yonemaru/Kyodo News via AP

Diego Arbelo, center, runs past Fiji's defence. Picture: Satoru Yomemaru/Kyodo News via AP

The final whistle led to joyous scenes from the winning Uruguay team.

Uruguay's players celebrate after winning. Picture: Satoru Yonemaru/Kyodo News via AP

Picture: Naoya Osato/Kyodo News via AP

Picture: Naoya Osato/Kyodo News via AP

Satoru Yonemaru/Kyodo News via AP

Uruguay's players celebrate with the crowd. Picture: Naoya Osato/Kyodo News via AP

And while the Uruguay team were celebrating, the Fijians acknowledged their supporters after the final whistle.