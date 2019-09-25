In pictures: Uruguay secure historic win of Fiji at Rugby World Cup

Uruguay pulled off the first shock of the Rugby World Cup with a stunning 30-27 victory over Fiji.
The South American minnows, who were playing their first game of the tournament, condemned the Pacific Islanders to their second defeat in five days to leave their Pool D qualification hopes in tatters.
Uruguay’s thrilling upset was a fitting way to mark the opening of the new Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, which was built as a reminder to the people of the coastal fishing town which was almost wiped off the map by the earthquake and tsunami of 2011.
The victory was also their first win in the Rugby World Cup since 2003 when they beat Georgia.
Here are some of the best images from the historic win for the South American side.
The team line out before the start of the match
The action was tough and hard-hitting when the game got underway as the South American side secured a dramatic, nail-biting win.
The final whistle led to joyous scenes from the winning Uruguay team.
And while the Uruguay team were celebrating, the Fijians acknowledged their supporters after the final whistle.