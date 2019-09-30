News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DONAL DAILY FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

In pictures: Irish squad enjoy trip to Universal Studios Japan

In pictures: Irish squad enjoy trip to Universal Studios Japan
CJ Stander and Jean Kleyn survey the scene in "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 12:12 PM

The Irish squad enjoyed some downtime at Universal Studios Japan outside Osaka today, as Joe Schmidt's men face a crucial encounter with Russia on Thursday.

The amusement centre attracts approximately 15 million visitors a year, with Jurassic Park and Harry Potter attractions just some of the highlights on offer.

Can we expect some wizardry on the wings this Thursday? Check out the photos below to see how the squad spent their time at the park.

Jack Carty, Jacob Stockdale, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Porter and Garry Ringrose outside Jurassic Park ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Jack Carty, Jacob Stockdale, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Porter and Garry Ringrose outside Jurassic Park ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

While Jurassic Park was a draw for some, there seems to be a disproportionately high number of Harry Potter fans in the Irish camp if these pictures from Inpho Photography are anything to go by.

Robbie Henshaw, Rob Kearney and Bundee Aki take a walk through the Harry Potter village of Hogsmeade at Universal Studios Japan ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Robbie Henshaw, Rob Kearney and Bundee Aki take a walk through the Harry Potter village of Hogsmeade at Universal Studios Japan ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Two of Ireland's freight trains, James Ryan and Iain Henderson, have found a kindred spirit in the Hogwarts Express.

James Ryan and Iain Henerson at Universal Studios Japan ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
James Ryan and Iain Henerson at Universal Studios Japan ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Jean Kleyn and CJ Stander, two of Ireland's flying forwards, inspect the ruins of the Weasleys' Ford Anglia.

Jean Kleyn and CJ Stander at Universal Studios Japan ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Jean Kleyn and CJ Stander at Universal Studios Japan ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Confirmed Gryffindors Bundee Aki, Rob Kearney, and Robbie Henshaw wait outside Hogwarts for scholarship offers. Plenty of midfield magic on show here.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Meanwhile, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong were the centre of attention in the park's San Francisco zone.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Hopefully the team will enjoy their excursion on Thursday just as much!

READ MORE

'Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia' - World Rugby apologise after Russian song gaffe


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

'Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia' - World Rugby apologise after Russian song gaffe'Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia' - World Rugby apologise after Russian song gaffe

Both sets of fans commended after Japan's shock win over IrelandBoth sets of fans commended after Japan's shock win over Ireland

World Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top groupWorld Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top group

In pictures: Ireland's defeat to JapanIn pictures: Ireland's defeat to Japan

TOPIC: RWC2019 - Diary

More in this Section

Leinster 'in the dark' over Conan injuryLeinster 'in the dark' over Conan injury

The lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern MunichThe lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern Munich

Five things we learned from the Russian Grand PrixFive things we learned from the Russian Grand Prix

No decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this weekNo decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this week


Lifestyle

Although she is from Watergrasshill, Cork, Emer O’Sullivan’s heart has always been in Tipperary.Wedding of the Week: Premier county, premier wedding

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

There’s a lot in what the small Swedish girl said about school- goers walking to school rather than getting the parents to drive them there. It would save diesel, save global warming, and be good for their health.We can talk about climate change till the cows come home

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DONAL DAILY FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »