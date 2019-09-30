In pictures: Irish squad enjoy trip to Universal Studios Japan

The Irish squad enjoyed some downtime at Universal Studios Japan outside Osaka today, as Joe Schmidt's men face a crucial encounter with Russia on Thursday.
The amusement centre attracts approximately 15 million visitors a year, with Jurassic Park and Harry Potter attractions just some of the highlights on offer.
Can we expect some wizardry on the wings this Thursday? Check out the photos below to see how the squad spent their time at the park.
While Jurassic Park was a draw for some, there seems to be a disproportionately high number of Harry Potter fans in the Irish camp if these pictures from Inpho Photography are anything to go by.
Two of Ireland's freight trains, James Ryan and Iain Henderson, have found a kindred spirit in the Hogwarts Express.
Jean Kleyn and CJ Stander, two of Ireland's flying forwards, inspect the ruins of the Weasleys' Ford Anglia.
Confirmed Gryffindors Bundee Aki, Rob Kearney, and Robbie Henshaw wait outside Hogwarts for scholarship offers. Plenty of midfield magic on show here.
Meanwhile, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong were the centre of attention in the park's San Francisco zone.
Hopefully the team will enjoy their excursion on Thursday just as much!