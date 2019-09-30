In pictures: Irish squad enjoy trip to Universal Studios Japan

The Irish squad enjoyed some downtime at Universal Studios Japan outside Osaka today, as Joe Schmidt's men face a crucial encounter with Russia on Thursday.

The amusement centre attracts approximately 15 million visitors a year, with Jurassic Park and Harry Potter attractions just some of the highlights on offer.

Can we expect some wizardry on the wings this Thursday? Check out the photos below to see how the squad spent their time at the park.

Jack Carty, Jacob Stockdale, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Porter and Garry Ringrose outside Jurassic Park ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

While Jurassic Park was a draw for some, there seems to be a disproportionately high number of Harry Potter fans in the Irish camp if these pictures from Inpho Photography are anything to go by.

Robbie Henshaw, Rob Kearney and Bundee Aki take a walk through the Harry Potter village of Hogsmeade at Universal Studios Japan ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Two of Ireland's freight trains, James Ryan and Iain Henderson, have found a kindred spirit in the Hogwarts Express.

James Ryan and Iain Henerson at Universal Studios Japan ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Jean Kleyn and CJ Stander, two of Ireland's flying forwards, inspect the ruins of the Weasleys' Ford Anglia.

Jean Kleyn and CJ Stander at Universal Studios Japan ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Confirmed Gryffindors Bundee Aki, Rob Kearney, and Robbie Henshaw wait outside Hogwarts for scholarship offers. Plenty of midfield magic on show here.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Meanwhile, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong were the centre of attention in the park's San Francisco zone.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Hopefully the team will enjoy their excursion on Thursday just as much!