In pictures: Ireland's defeat to Japan

In pictures: Ireland's defeat to Japan
Ireland players stand for the anthems ahead of kick-off. ©INPHO/Jayne Russell
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 03:09 PM

Joe Schmidt's Ireland fell to a surprise defeat to hosts Japan in the second Pool A match of their Rugby World Cup campaign.

The result has blown the group wide open, with the Brave Blossoms now in the driving seat, leaving Ireland with the unenviable prospect of a quarter-final encounter with the All Blacks.

We've compiled the pictures that tell the story of the game, which you can view below.

Conor Murray in the Ireland dressing room ahead of the game. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Irish fans inside the stadium were in good spirits ahead of the game.

Conor Murray in the Ireland dressing room ahead of the game. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Joe Schmidt shares a joke with Japan attack coach Tony Brown and head coach Jamie Joseph before kick-off.

Joe Schmidt with Tony Brown and Jamie Joseph. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Spare a thought for Jack Conan, whose Rugby World Cup campaign is over. Conan will be returning to Ireland after suffering a fracture in his foot.

Jack Conan ahead of the game. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Ireland started the game well, with Garry Ringrose scoring the opening try of the game.

Garry Rinrose scores Ireland's opening try. ©INPHO/Jayne Russell
Rob Kearney added to Ireland's tally shortly after, with Jack Carty instrumental in both scores.

Rob Kearney crossing the line. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Ireland didn't have it all their own way however, and Japan were unrelenting in the tackle.

Ireland's Jack Carty with Ryoto Nakamura of Japan. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Japan were in the ascendancy in the second half and made their dominance show on the scoreboard.

Ireland's Iain Henderson, Garry Ringrose and Jacob Stockdale with Kotaro Matsushima of Japan. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
With the game finishing 19-12 in Japan's favour, it was time for the hosts to celebrate.

Contrasting emotions at the final whistle. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Ireland were shellshocked at the final whistle, but will need to re-group ahead of their clash with Russia in five days' time.

A dejected Rory Best after the game. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
