In 60 seconds: NZ too good for Ireland in Tokyo

Key moment: Two tries from All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith inside the first 20 minutes put this game beyond Ireland before they got out of first gear as the world champions dismantled their opponents with clinical ruthlessness.

A third try, this time for Beauden Barrett off turnover ball, followed before half-time and left Ireland trailing 22-0 at the interval and needing a miracle second half that did not materialise.

Talking point: Well at least Ireland won the Haka.

There was resistance of the All Blacks’ pre-game ritual on and off the pitch as Rory Best’s side took a defiant and collective step forward while the huge number of Irish supporters in the ground launched into an ear-splitting rendition of the Fields Of Athenry throughout the Maori challenge.

Spine-tingling stuff but unfortunately to no avail.

Key man: The decision to switch Beauden Barrett to full-back and move to twin playmakers with Richie Mo’unga at fly-half continues to pay dividends for the All Blacks with both men excelling in a commanding team performance.

Ref watch: Nigel Owens frustrated Ireland at times with some decisions around the ruck but awarded them a penalty try and sin-binned Matt Todd for his part in denying the Irish a forward-oriented score under the posts.

Yellow card: Matt Todd, 76 mins

Penalties Conceded: Ireland 6 New Zealand 12

Injuries: Ireland’s centres were in the wars very early on when Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw clashed heads when both tackling Ardie Savea. Ringrose came off worse, initially though both players spent time in the blood bin.

Next up: Another World Cup quarter-final defeat for Ireland and a second exit at the last-eight stage for Joe Schmidt that ends his tenure as head coach. Ireland will head home now as New Zealand move into the semi-finals and a mouth-watering appointment with England, who swept past Australia earlier in the day in Oita.