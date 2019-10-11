Impressive Connacht overpower Dragons

By Lee Jones

Dragons 14 - 38 Connacht

Five-try Connacht picked up their second bonus-point victory in a week as Andy Friend’s side overwhelmed Dragons at Rodney Parade.

Tries from Gavin Thornbury, Matt Healy, Finlay Bealham, Cillian Gallagher and Kieran Marmion helped Connacht to the win, although injuries for Tiernan O’Halloran and Paddy McAllister were the big disappointment.

Dragons’ Tyler Morgan scored after some good maul pressure but Thornbury hit back for Connacht. A Conor Fitzgerald conversion and penalty put Connacht 10-7 ahead. Connacht continued their scoring run just after the half-hour mark when Conor Fitzgerald’s sweet pass led to Healy chipping through for a 17-1 interval lead.

The Dragons’ line-out continued to struggle after the break, but Connacht’s set-piece was firing well and Bealham’s mauled try stretched their lead. McAllister was stretchered off with what appeared to be a bad knee injury, but Connacht made sure of the maximum haul with late tries from Gallagher and Marmion.

Scorers for Dragons: T Morgan, T Basham tries; S Davies 2 cons.

Scorers for Connacht: G Thornbury, M Healy, F Bealham, C Gallagher, K Marmion tries; C Fitzgerald 5 cons, pen.

DRAGONS:

J Williams; O Jenkins, T Morgan (J Dixon 58), A Warren, A Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams (T Knoyle 58); B Harris (R Bevington 3 HIA), R Hibbard ( E Shipp 58), L Brown (L Fairbrother 69); J Davies (M Williams 76), M Screech; H Taylor (H Keddie 49-57 HIA), T Basham, L Evans (H Keddie 57).

CONNACHT:

T O’Halloran (S Fitzgerald 7); J Porch, K Godwin, P Robb, M Healy (T Farrell 38); C Fitzgerald, C Blade (K Marmion 69); P McAllister (D Buckley 55), T McCartney (S Delahunt 55), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 57); G Thornbury (U Dillane 51), Q Roux ((C Gallagher 69); E Masterson, J Butler, P Boyle.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (Italy).