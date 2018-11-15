I’m proud of Bundee Aki’s progress, says Tana Umaga

There is nothing unusual about the situation in which Bundee Aki will find himself on Saturday as he lines up for Ireland against New Zealand, the country of his birth.

Italy’s Dublin-born fly-half Ian McKinley went through the same thing in Chicago a fortnight ago when he faced former Leinster colleagues in Ireland jerseys while last week at Twickenham Brad Shields, a New Zealand-born back-rower of English parentage, stared down the Haka before going toe to toe with former Hurricanes team-mates.

This is not a new phenomenon yet while some debate the mixed emotions Aki is expected to experience as ‘God Defend New Zealand’ is played at the Aviva Stadium before he belts out ‘Ireland’s Call’, those who know him best are merely happy to celebrate a reward for hard work and making tough decisions pay off.

Former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga has known Aki, 28, since he was a teenager and signed him for Counties Manukau, having persuaded the future Ireland international to quit his job in a bank to make a go of professional rugby.

While others have questioned the rights and wrongs of Ireland’s “project player” policy of naturalising rugby talent under World Rugby’s soon to end three-year residency rule, Umaga has delighted in his former protegé’s willingness to embrace the opportunities provided to him when he joined Connacht from the Chiefs in the summer of 2014.

“It’s been great from my perspective to watch Bundee develop as a player and take the opportunities that have been afforded him,” Umaga said.

“As a young man when I first came across him, he was a bit of a crossroads in terms of what he wanted to do with his life.

“And he got involved in rugby, we asked him to get back involved and he has really put in some great shifts into where he is now compared to where he was then. It’s a great story. I’m really proud to see what he has achieved. I had dinner with him last night which he paid for so I’m very fortunate about that!

“Bundee will agree in his younger days, with the energy you talk about, sometimes it was channelled down the wrong ways. It’s what we do when we’re young but he’s been able to deal with those things.

“I believe when I got hold of him, bringing him back to rugby gave him the structure. It showed him there was another path.”

“And if you keep going down the road you’re going, you could be in trouble. So being able to channel that energy. You’ve noticed he is a very aggressive person and probably when he was younger he was a bit of a firecracker. Anything could start him off but he’s been able to deal with that and make shifts in terms of that. This great game of ours was able to give him a pathway in terms of being able to achieve. Open up his mind to what he could do because he obviously had the potential and the talent. And he jumped through that and was able to achieve those things and that is again testament to him.”

There is no doubt Ireland are now reaping the rewards of Umaga’s foresight. And even if Aki did not come close to All Blacks consideration while at the Chiefs, Ireland’s gain is not lost on the world champions’ assistant coach Ian Foster, who’s attempt at humour on Tuesday about the conversion to the green jersey was somewhat graceless.

“He has been over here a while now and you have moulded him into an Irishman,” Foster said.

“He looks like an Irishman now, doesn’t he?

“He plays the Irish way. There will be a couple of our guys who have probably played with him and know him personally but we are kind of getting used to that.”

Facing Aki, particularly a week after crossing swords with Shields, has perhaps riled the All Blacks if a column in the New Zealand Herald headlined: “Flags of convenience - The Irish tactic harming world rugby” is in any way representative of the prevailing mood.

Yet the Irish camp has nothing but praise for their man a year on from his Test debut against South Africa.

“I think he has been first-class,” defence coach Andy Farrell said.

“He is a quiet guy, Bundee, but he is certainly a leader by how he performs and backs himself and his experience of playing in New Zealand for the Chiefs is vital to us this week.

“He is used to playing against these guys week in, week out and hopefully his own belief in himself will rub off on the rest of the team.”

No-one could be more pleased about that than Umaga.

“I’m just proud of Bundee. From a personal point of view, obviously being a New Zealander, you always want the best for the All Blacks. But as a coach who wants to see the best for their players, and my philosophy is about allowing people to live the dream, like I have and am still able to do today... Seeing players who can provide and still live the dream, in this great game that we have, it makes me proud. Whether that is for Ireland or anything, I’m 100% behind Bundee.”