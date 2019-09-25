I’m no superhero, everyone’s carrying something' - James Lowe ready for return after surgery

James Lowe is closing in on a return to action with Leinster – after undergoing surgery that saw bone from his collar bone removed and screwed into his shoulder.

The Leinster flyer says he took four years to get the operation done, after first injuring his shoulder in a tackle on Crusaders flanker Jordan Taufua in 2015.

Not yet 100%, the winger says it's the best he's “felt in years” after the June operation, but he will still sit out this weekend's Guinness Pro14 opener against Benetton.

“I remember the event literally four years ago in Christchurch, tackling Jordan Taufua, my shoulder just went dead,” Lowe said, at the launch of the Tackle Your Feelings mental wellbeing app and website.

“It started off as a labral tear, that's the cartilage around the shoulder's ball-and-socket.

“Then, I tore my bicep and then I had to get a procedure where they took bone from my collar-bone and put it into my shoulder and screw the shoulder back in. A fair few rugby players have had it done.

“I am fortunate to have the team around me to get me back in four months.

This year was probably the perfect window for me to be able to get it done. It’s been almost four months and I am going to miss one, two, three, four games at max.

“Four years is when I first found out there was something wrong. Over time, it gradually got worse.”

Lowe took the opportunity of an extended summer and pre-season with Leinster to get the shoulder fixed, but it didn't go entirely to plan and he's looking at an October return at best.

“I am a little bit undercooked,” he said, “It’s been stop-start. When I got back running, my back started to get sore. I fixed my back and did my calf. It’s just been a roller-coaster ride.

I’ve been only on pitch for two weeks. Unfortunately, I probably won’t be ready this week, but, soon, very soon.

Lowe may take control of his mental wellbeing, but he admits there's sometimes no way players can be fully in control of their physical wellbeing at the elite professional level.

“I’m no superhero in any way, shape or form, everyone’s carrying something,” he said.

“It might not be as significant as needing a surgery. But, everyone’s hanging on at the end of the season, rehabbing four, five times a week to make sure they can play rugby.

“It doesn’t matter if you can’t lift [a weight] over your head. You don’t do that in a rugby game.

“It doesn’t matter if you can’t bench-press. You can still play a game of rugby at the highest level.

“Everyone will keep doing that because that’s what you get paid to do.

“We have an awesome team around us to help us make sure we can get in the best possible nick we can. We’re not doing anything that is going to harm us anywhere down the line.

“We’re just doing what we can, while we can.

“I had the surgery. My shoulder is still not 100%. But, it’s the best it’s felt in four years.”