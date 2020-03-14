Ian Madigan to swap Bristol for Ulster

Ireland fly-half Ian Madigan will join Ulster in the summer from Gallagher Premiership side Bristol.

The 30-year-old, who has been capped 30 times by his country, has agreed a one-year contract with the province to end his three-year stay in England.

His decision to return to Ireland means he will be eligible for international selection for the first time since leaving Leinster for Bordeaux in 2016.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland told his club’s website: “It’s great news that Ian has chosen to make the move to Ulster for the upcoming season.

“Given Ian’s skillset and the fit it can have with our style of play, I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad both on and off the pitch, where he will bring a bank of experience to a group of talented young out-halves.”

Madigan helped Ireland win successive Six Nations championships in 2014 and 2015, as well as playing in each of their matches at the 2015 World Cup.