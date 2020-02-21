Iain Henderson ruled out of Ireland team for family reasons

Ireland have been forced into a late change ahead of Sunday's Guinness Six Nations match against England at Twickenham.

Devin Toner comes into the second-row to replace Iain Henderson who has been ruled out for family reasons.

Connacht's Ultan Dillane has been named among the replacements.

It comes after Eddie Jones made four changes today in personnel and two positional switches to his England side that defeated Scotland 13-6 in the Calcutta Cup a fortnight earlier.