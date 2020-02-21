News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»SIX NATIONS

Iain Henderson ruled out of Ireland team for family reasons

Iain Henderson ruled out of Ireland team for family reasons
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 01:17 PM

Ireland have been forced into a late change ahead of Sunday's Guinness Six Nations match against England at Twickenham.

Devin Toner comes into the second-row to replace Iain Henderson who has been ruled out for family reasons.

Connacht's Ultan Dillane has been named among the replacements.

It comes after Eddie Jones made four changes today in personnel and two positional switches to his England side that defeated Scotland 13-6 in the Calcutta Cup a fortnight earlier.

READ MORE

Manu Tuilagi to start against Ireland; Eddie Jones reshuffles England back three

More on this topic

Talking points ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations match with ItalyTalking points ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations match with Italy

Jones backs England to stand up to Ireland's aerial assaultJones backs England to stand up to Ireland's aerial assault

5 talking points ahead of Wales’ Six Nations clash with France5 talking points ahead of Wales’ Six Nations clash with France

Adam Griggs makes two changes to Ireland's women's team for England clashAdam Griggs makes two changes to Ireland's women's team for England clash

rugbyIrelandSix NationsTOPIC: Six Nations