'I immediately unliked it': Bundee Aki apologises for 'mistakenly' liking Israel Folau post

By Michelle McGlynn
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 06:01 PM

Connacht and Ireland player Bundee Aki has taken to Instagram to address "mistakenly" liking the controversial post by Israel Folau.

Folau said on his Instagram account that “hell awaits” for “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators.”

The post saw devout Christian Folau issued with a breach notice by Rugby Australia.

The post and the views expressed by Folau have been widely condemned across the rugby world.

Today, Aki addressed that he had liked the Instagram post saying: "I just want to address that I mistakenly like Israel Folau's post without paying any attention to the content.

When I realised what the post was about I immediately unliked it straight away, as it does not reflect my views as a Christian.

"Yes I do believe in God but my belief is that he is a God of kindness, peace and loves people in all aspects.

"I have family members, friends, and I have worked with many people who are gay and I have nothing but love and respect for everyone of them.

"I do want to apologise for any confusion or offence this may have caused anyone, and I will pay more attention to what I 'like' in future."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bundee Aki (@bundeeaki) on

Saracens' number 8, Billy Vunipola has been criticised for liking the controversial Folau post and subsequently posting on his own social media that "man was made for woman to procreate that was the goal no?"

Vunipola has received a formal warning from his club and Rugby Football Union.

He has also faced backlash from rugby fans on social media and was booed throughout Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup victory over Munster.

KEYWORDS

Bundee AkiRugbyIsrael Folau

