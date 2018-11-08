How Robbie Henshaw grew into the centre of Joe Schmidt’s masterplan

Much has changed since Robbie Henshaw debuted for Ireland.

The kid who took his bow against the USA in Houston five years ago was a fresh-faced, slightly rounder about the cheeks 20-year-old playing at full-back and just one among many that day looking to kickstart a long

international career.

The back-line alone was littered with talent and rookie intent in the absence of a number of British and Irish Lions. Darren Cave and Stuart Olding made up the centre pairing in Texas, Ian Madigan pulled the strings at 10 and Paddy Jackson was on the bench.

It was a quintet that could rustle up no more than 10 caps between them.

‘I’ve always been an action-first person and let my actions do the talking, ’ says Robbie Henshaw. Picture: James Crombie

Of the five, four have disappeared from the Test map for, as we know, very different reasons, all of which demonstrates how the career Henshaw has made for himself with Ireland — 36 caps and counting by the age of 25 — should not be taken for granted.

“I remember people questioning whether I’d make the step up,” he said of a time when successors to the Brian O’Driscoll/Gordon D’Arcy axis were being auditioned. “I was in with Gordon D’Arcy against Australia and then with Jared Payne the week before that with South Africa.

“A lot of people were wondering if I’d make the step up and how we’d deal with the new combinations. That was a big question being asked. Jared was unbelievable in terms of bringing that calm and experience that helped me out. That really helped.”

Henshaw is a different man now to then.

The kid who trotted out at a humid BBVA Stadium in June of 2013 was cherubic and wide-eyed. And a full-back. The man who holds down the centre now is a more mature and steely-eyed operator whose senior status doesn’t end with the on-trend beard.

He’ll never be the type to suffer from verbal diarrhoea but he’ll sit down with the rookies if needs be and he was one of the players who would have contributed to the player-led camp left behind in Carton House last week when Joe Schmidt made for Chicago.

“I’d speak when I need to,” he explained. “I don’t like to over-talk. I’ve always been an action-first person and let my actions do the talking. It’s going to be a transition for me to be able to voice my opinion and help lads coming in, but also not to overdo it.”

Truth is he is still learning from his elders.

Isa Nacewa used to hammer home the point that the first priority as a player is the execution of the basics. Do that, said the former Leinster slkipper, and the rest would take care of itself. Henshaw has taken that to heart. Keep it simple, keep it calm. That is the mantra.

There is much more to him than that, of course. There was a sense two seasons back that he was being utilised a tad too much as a battering ram with Ireland but he has displayed a broader tapestry of skills with club and country since then.

If he is changing in that sense then so is the role itself.

There have been changes alright. There is a lot more distribution from 12.

“There is a mix and match, depending on what defence you are going to play, and figuring out what defence you are going to be up against. There are a lot of balls in behind the full back, a lot of ideas taken from rugby league.

“That has evolved from rugby league a lot over the last few years. For centres being able to kick as well is key. So to be able to change up, not just passing but being able to put balls into the corner and put in a low grubber kick around the corner or over the top, just being able to constantly ask questions on the pitch, is key.”

Those qualities as a player are highlighted by the fact that he can play 12 and 13 — not to mention 15 in the past — and that allows Joe Schmidt a greater degree of choice when deciding on which two of Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose should start in the midfield.

The consensus is that the decision is between Aki and Ringrose with Henshaw a nailed-on starter. He has played outside-centre with the former and inside-centre with the latter.

Whatever the combination, Henshaw offers security and service.

“I’ve played with Garry for two seasons now and we’re into our third. It’s just been building from knowing how he plays and I’ve been enjoying how it went with him. The same with Bundee when I played in Connacht with him and then when I played in Australia with him.

“It’s pretty seamless, I think. The key between the three of us is that we’re interchangeable and we’re able to work off each other and know how each other operates and know what’s going to happen. That’s the key, we’re interchangeable and we’ll keep driving that.”