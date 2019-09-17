Hosts Japan can blossom at World Cup, predicts Lenihan

Former Ireland captain Donal Lenihan believes that host country Japan are the best-placed second-tier team to cause a stir at the Rugby World Cup.

Responding to a question from the floor at last night’s Irish Examiner tournament preview, Lenihan felt that Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa lack the ability to build cohesive team units due to having players abroad, but cited Japan as being able to make an impact.

“If all the Fijians playing at the World Cup were actually playing for Fiji, they’d have a fantastic team!” he laughed.

When they get things right, they’re absolutely fantastic. They have players playing in France and they have rattled Australia, you go back to 2007, they beat Wales.

“I think Tonga and Samoa have gone back a bit. Trying to organise a team is tough — we all know the unwritten rule that you have to be playing in Ireland to play for Ireland — can you imagine running those teams when every player is overseas, when every player is almost introducing each other when they meet?

“I think it’s shameful that those countries haven’t had the support they need, but if it was there, would they have the capacity to keep players there?

“I watched Japan closely in the Pacific Cup, the days of them being overpowered up front are gone.

“They have wingers with lightning pace and a good out-half, so they’ll be well worth watching and there will be surprises in this World Cup.”

Munster coach Stephen Larkham concurred with Lenihan’s view, as well as pointing out that South Africa’s candidacy as potential winners was being overlooked.

“The fact that they have played Super Rugby together will hold them in good stead,” he said.

Fiji’s set-piece and kicking games aren’t up to standard, but I don’t think you can discount Argentina, especially with the Jaguares playing in Super Rugby and getting to the final, that will galvanise them as a group.

“It hasn’t really been flagged that South Africa won the Rugby Championship, but they’re still flying a bit under-the-radar.”