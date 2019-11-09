News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Horne at the double as Glasgow sweep aside Zebre

Horne at the double as Glasgow sweep aside Zebre
Glasgow Warriors' George Horne. (©INPHO/Luca Sighinolfi)
By Press Association
Saturday, November 09, 2019 - 09:00 PM

George Horne crossed for two first-half tries as Glasgow eased to a 31-7 Guinness PRO14 victory over Zebre at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Scotland scrum-half Horne dived over for the opening score after 13 minutes, with Adam Hastings adding the conversion in Parma, and he completed his double nine minutes later after he was set up by Ratu Tagive.

Hastings added a third try three minutes before the break which he converted himself to make it 19-0 at half-time.

The Warriors extended their lead six minutes into the second period as Tagive touched down to clinch the bonus point, but the home side, despite losing Johan Meyer to a red card, fought back with a try from replacement Pierre Bruno just before the hour as Carlo Canna added the extras.

Glasgow were not finished yet and Nick Frisby crossed over with three minutes remaining, Ruaridh Jackson adding the extras.

More on this topic

Andrew Conway’s try helps Munster to victory over UlsterAndrew Conway’s try helps Munster to victory over Ulster

Cardiff Blues get back to winning waysCardiff Blues get back to winning ways

James Hook missed penalties cost Ospreys victoryJames Hook missed penalties cost Ospreys victory

Leinster end Connacht's four-game winning run with six-try thrashingLeinster end Connacht's four-game winning run with six-try thrashing

TOPIC: Pro14

More in this Section

Tottenham produce another limp performance in Sheffield United drawTottenham produce another limp performance in Sheffield United draw

West Ham’s slide continues as Burnley ease to victory at Turf MoorWest Ham’s slide continues as Burnley ease to victory at Turf Moor

Lampard enjoys ‘solid win’ for Chelsea over PalaceLampard enjoys ‘solid win’ for Chelsea over Palace

Tammy Abraham scores 10th Premier League goal of the season as Chelsea win againTammy Abraham scores 10th Premier League goal of the season as Chelsea win again


Lifestyle

The rebirth of ‘Barracka’, or Barrack St, as a local hospitality hotspot on the narrow, vertiginous, cobble-stoned street began with the late, lamented publican, Tom Barry’s eponymous pub, halfway up the hill.Restaurant review: Cork's Pigalle right on the mark

Some time back, The Menu eagerly took delivery of what purported to be a definitive tome on vegan cuisine from one of the world’s premier cookbook publishers.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Irish Examiner readers are being asked to contribute to a new digital initiative on irishexaminer.com called Personal Insights.Personal Insights: We want to hear YOUR stories in YOUR words

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »