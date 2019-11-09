Horne at the double as Glasgow sweep aside Zebre

George Horne crossed for two first-half tries as Glasgow eased to a 31-7 Guinness PRO14 victory over Zebre at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Scotland scrum-half Horne dived over for the opening score after 13 minutes, with Adam Hastings adding the conversion in Parma, and he completed his double nine minutes later after he was set up by Ratu Tagive.

Hastings added a third try three minutes before the break which he converted himself to make it 19-0 at half-time.

The Warriors extended their lead six minutes into the second period as Tagive touched down to clinch the bonus point, but the home side, despite losing Johan Meyer to a red card, fought back with a try from replacement Pierre Bruno just before the hour as Carlo Canna added the extras.

Glasgow were not finished yet and Nick Frisby crossed over with three minutes remaining, Ruaridh Jackson adding the extras.