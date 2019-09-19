Hogg hoping Scots can catch Ireland cold

Stuart Hogg believes now is as good a time as any to be facing Ireland at this World Cup.

Scotland have lost five times and won only once in meetings between the sides since Joe Schmidt took over as Ireland head coach but Hogg, a huge threat from full-back when the pair lock horns in Yokohama on Sunday, feels it’s better to be facing them now and not one of the other sides in Pool A.

“In international rugby there is no such things as an easy game, but if there is a time to take on Ireland, I believe it is now, before they get up a head of steam,” he explained. “We are fully aware of the challenges they are going to bring but we are concentrating on ourselves and making sure we bring our ‘A’ game.

“We have got a lot of set-piece plays, a lot of counter-attack opportunities and defensively we are going to have to be spot-on, but these are exciting times for us. We believe defence will win World Cups, and that is something we have been working incredibly hard on since we came together in June.”

The retirement this week due to concussion of former Scotland forward David Denton was an obvious topic of discussion among his former colleagues yesterday as Scotland arrived in Tokyo after an initial spell in Nagasaki but the current squad are in good shape physically.

Hogg remarked on that general well-being when teeing-up this first game, although assistant coach Danny Wilson did say that there was still a “big question mark” over flanker James Ritchie for this encounter as he continues his recovery from a broken cheekbone.

Ireland have far more concerns in that regard with Robbie Henshaw ruled out for the Scots opener and both Rob Kearney and Keith Earls major doubts. It’s a far from ideal situation for Schmidt and his staff who also have to factor in further uncertainty over the weather conditions.

“Ireland have got some incredible players,” said Hogg.

“If Rob Kearney is out and Andrew Conway is to come in, that is another world-class player we have to be fully aware of. Whatever team Ireland put out, we are going to have to match it and beat it.

"If they play their best team, or some boys who haven’t got as much experience, it is still an incredibly huge challenge for us.

“We are just concentrating on ourselves and making sure we don’t beat ourselves and make too many silly errors.

"We might get five or six opportunities in the game to get some points on the board and we have to make the most of every single opportunity we are given.”

This is clearly an opportunity for Gregor Townsend’s men. Inconsistency has been a bugbear for Scotland in recent years, with each high being followed by a failure to live up to the expectations raised by perceived gains already banked but Ireland, uncharacteristically for a Joe Schmidt team, have been suffering similar pains this year.

“They are ranked No.1 in the world,” said Wilson.

They are a good side, well drilled, well coached. They have definitely had their ups and downs but in these recent (warm-up) games you try things and experiment. You don’t necessarily reveal your full gameplan going into the first game.

“They are one of the best teams in the world. They have had some huge wins in recent times, and maybe the odd result they wouldn’t be happy with, but they are full of quality players and quality coaches.

"We are certainly aware we are playing against a very good team.”