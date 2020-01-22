News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Historic West Cork contest ends in Bandon victory

By Olan Allen
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 04:14 PM

Bandon Grammar School 22 - 5 Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí

History was made at Musgrave Park when two west Cork schools contested the opening round of the Clayton Hotel Munster Schools Junior Cup with victory going to favourites Bandon GS after a mighty contest.

Shadrach Nnamani, Bandon Grammar, gets over to score a try against Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí at Musgrave Park. Pic: Larry Cummins
Shadrach Nnamani, Bandon Grammar, gets over to score a try against Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí at Musgrave Park. Pic: Larry Cummins

The opening score of the game came after sixteen minutes when a great break by Shadrach Nnamani was carried on by Conor Kinsella who powered his way over the line.

Three minutes later Nnamani used his strength to score and Dylan Hicks converted.

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí finished the half on top and excellent passing saw Daire Kingston win the race to touch down.

A penalty on the stroke of half time came back off the upright but Bheanntraí knocked on to deny them a second try.

Early second-half pressure by Bheanntraí failed to produce a score and from a short line out, Nnamani caught the ball and gave it to Mitchell Connolly who scored in the corner to make it 17-5.

Bandon added five points more when Nnamani went over from a lineout to ensure Bandon an away trip to Crescent College Comp in the next round.

Bandon Grammar School: P Gaffney; B Spearman, A O’Reilly, P Symington, D Lynch; D hicks, D O’Driscoll; J O’Regan, M Connolly, M Laughlin McCann; R O’Callaghan, D Abat; S Nnamani, B Kingston, C Miskella.

Replacements: H Forsey, A McCarthy, E Higgins, J O’Brien, G O’Tuama-Pascual, J D’Alton, J Kingston, C O’Sullivan, J L’Estrange, C Ryan.

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí: O Wiseman; M O'Donovan, Ciaran O Sullivan, Daire Kingston, Joey O'Sullivan; R Fitzgerald, P Cronin; D Cotter, D McSweeney, B Tooher; J O'Donoghue, F Barry; Jack Ward, C Murnane, L Mulhall.

Replacements: L Kelleher, A Hurley, P O’Sullivan, T O'Sullivan, C O'Brien, R O'Shea, D O'Brien, C Lee, S Scully.

Referee: S Kierans (MAR).

