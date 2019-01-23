High School Clonmel making historic Senior Cup debut

History will be made this afternoon when High School Clonmel step out onto the Musgrave Park pitch as the Tipperary school play in the Munster Senior Cup for the first time.

An enthralling 17-17 draw against SMI Newcastle West in the qualifying round was enough for Clonmel to advance as they scored more tries than their Limerick opponents. An early score from Cathal McGuigan and a brace from back-row Cian Walsh saw the Tipperary men set up this afternoon’s first round tie with Bandon Grammar School (2.45pm).

Musgrave Park hosts the historic game.

It’s been a hectic time for the High School as their junior team is also in cup action against the same opposition next Tuesday.

“We’re delighted, there is a great buzz around the school it’s the first time in our history reaching this stage of the competition,” said rugby coordinator Brendan Mullan. “It was a dramatic win over Newcastle West and that only added to the occasion.”

While it was an eye-catching win that saw them reach this stage, it is the unseen work, Mullan added, that has got Clonmel to this point.

“It is not an overnight success. (It is) something that has been in the process of happening for a while now.

For the last five or six years we have been playing at a good standard and we have expanded our rugby programme. We can only do it because we have the staff on board who are willing to put in the time and effort,” said Mullan.

“They (the players) are good friends, too. Between the school and the local club, they have been playing together for the last seven or eight years.

“We’re not here making up the numbers,” he added ahead of today’s clash, where the winner will face cup holders Glenstal Abbey in the last eight.

High School are captained by David O’Keeffe and coached by James Hayes and Jean Lonergan.

The Senior Cup season kicks off at 12.30pm when Rockwell College face St Munchin’s of Limerick in the first game of the Musgrave Park double-header.