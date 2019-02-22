NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Here's the only way you can watch Ireland's U20s play in Italy tonight

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 10:29 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Ireland U20’s team face their Italian counterparts in a crucial Six Nations encounter in Italy tonight.

Noel McNamara has made two changes to his unbeaten side, Ulster’s Angus Kernohan and Craig Casey of Shannon replace Conor Phillips and Cormac Foley.

Ireland are the only team to win their opening two games of the tournament and are four points clear of a chasing pack including France, Wales, England, and Friday's opponents Italy.

The 6pm kick-off is available to watch only on IrishRugby.ie.

