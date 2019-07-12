Here's the jersey Ireland will be wearing at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

The IRFU have revealed their strip for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The jersey, made by Canterbury, will be worn by the likes of Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton when Ireland begin their quest for the Webb Ellis Cup on September 22.

Conor Murray, Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki in the new home kit. Picture: Irish Rugby

The home jersey "arrives in a familiar and distinctly Irish Bosphorous green with subtle white trim".

The kit will incorporate "advanced technology and cutting-edge design".

The alternate strip "comes in a striking anthracite and textured white."

The alternate jersey features the Ogham script for ‘Aontacht‘ or ‘Unity’ which the IRFU says represents "the unique coming together of the four proud provinces of Ireland."

Rory Best, Robbie Henshaw and Johnny Sexton in the new alternate kit. Picture: Irish Rugby

Irish rugby fans will have three jersey options to choose from:

Test (€114): An exact replica of the one that will be worn by the players;

Pro (€90): Retains the look of the Test jersey while offering a more comfortable fit;

Classic (€78): Offers a contemporary design on the classic collared rugby jersey as well as women’s and children’s variants.

Commenting on the new kit, Ireland and Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw said: "Canterbury has produced a range of kit that ticks all the boxes from a player perspective in terms of functionality, comfort and design.

"First and foremost the kit needs to stand up to the physical and environmental challenges that await us in Japan, but it also needs to look good on and off the pitch, for players and fans alike."

Simon Rowe, Head of Sports Marketing at Canterbury, added: "Our role as official kit partner to the IRFU is to provide the team with a bespoke kit, designed to meet the needs of the team and the environment they will encounter in Japan while also providing supporters with a stylish, comfortable and distinct range of replica wear allowing them to turn the world green where ever they may go."

Ireland have been drawn in Pool A for the World Cup alongside Six Nations rivals Scotland, Russia, Samoa and host nation Japan.

Joe Schmidt's side will kick-off their campaign on September 22 where they will take on Scotland in Yokohama City.

Should Ireland emerge from their pool in first place, they will face the runners-up from Pool B - a pool that features New Zealand, South Africa and Italy.